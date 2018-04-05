Pizza that can't be topped

A PASSION for pizza and with more than 19 years of experience, Australis Pizza is showing no signs of slowing down from giving the community what it wants.

In February 2014, Australis Pizza was opened by Mark and Colleen and their three children Jesse, Samantha and Jake.

The family used its love for the Clarence Valley and pizza to provide the community with a great option for takeaway.

Before Australis Pizza, they opened Eagle Boys Pizza in South Grafton in 1999 and ran this business for 15 years.

Colleen said the family opened Australis Pizza because it was time for a change, and they wanted to break away from the stigma surrounding franchises and bring in individuality.

She said Australis Pizza prided itself on the quality of its pizzas.

"They are enticing, filling and full of flavour, by far the best value for money you will get in the Clarence Valley, if you are seeking something the entire family will enjoy that is equally as delicious," she said.

The menu has gluten-free and vegan pizzas "to ensure we can continue to cater to the needs of the culturally diverse town that Grafton is becoming", she said.

Employees are from around the Clarence Valley, most born in the community.

"Many of the staff come from our local schools, whom we love to support for their pizza days," she said.

She said all their staff were trained in-store.

"Customer satisfaction (is) our number one priority and we are proud to say that all our employees are a pleasure to work with," she said.

"They try their hardest to meet customer expectations and satisfaction and won't stop until they do."

She said even their logo was derived from a love for the country and its people.

She said the logo "represented the great open outback and our country style in cool calm colours that our unique town can relate to".

Australis Pizzas' most popular pizza is the BBQ Meat Lovers.

"People love to put their own little twist on this too," she said.

"We have a great range of products including awesome sides, our most popular of them being the homemade lasagnas and smoky bbq pork ribs.

"We also have a range of pastas, including gluten-free options, that you can design yourself."

The store offers pick up, dine-in and home delivery.

CHECK IT OUT

You can check out the menu and order online: orderonline.australispizza.com.au or phone 6643 3492 to place an order. Australis Pizza is located at 1/76 Bent Street, South Grafton.