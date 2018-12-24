Menu
PJ Masks at Maclean Bowling Club.
PJ Masks at Maclean Bowling Club.
PJ Masks show in Maclean

ebony stansfield
by
24th Dec 2018 3:40 PM

A CALL out to children of the Clarence Valley, PJ Masks needs your help to spoil the baddies plan and to save Gecko's birthday.

To help the children burn off some energy after Christmas and boxing day, this Thursday Maclean Bowling Club is hosting an interactive PJ Masks show.

The show features PJ Masks themed games, a foot print hunt, musical mats, limbo and lots more games and prizes for joining the fun.

Andrew Smith from Smiley's Entertainment said knight ninja has stolen Geckos lizard cake, and PJ Masks needs the children's help to follow the ninjalino footprints to save geckos birthday.

Children are encouraged to come along dressed up as their favourite PJ masks character or clothing.

The show starts at 10am and goes until 12pm, and then there will be a meet and greet by the Paw Patrol Pups at 12.30pm.

Entry is $3 per child which includes packet of chips and an ice-block.

For more information contact Maclean Bowling Club at 6645 3711.

Grafton Daily Examiner

