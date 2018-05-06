Stoke City relegated after decade-long stay in EPL

STOKE City's decade-long stay in the Premier League is over, and Tottenham Hotspur have opened the door for Chelsea after a disappointing loss to West Bromwich Albion.

STOKE CITY 1 - 2 CRYSTAL PALACE

Stoke was relegated from the Premier League after a 10-year stay as it crashed to a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday. The 19th-placed Potters went into their penultimate game of the season desperate to boost their survival hopes with what would have been a first victory in 13 matches.

Stoke took the lead through Xherdan Shaqiri's 43rd-minute free kick at the bet 365 Stadium, but James McArthur equalised for Palace in the 68th and Patrick van Aanholt netted the winner in the 86th.

Stoke is three points behind 17th-place Swansea with one game remaining, but the Swans' midweek fixture against third-bottom Southampton means Paul Lambert's side cannot escape the drop.

Lambert replaced the fired Mark Hughes as manager in January. Palace lost its first seven games but is now mathematically safe, completing the considerable upturn in its fortunes after Roy Hodgson succeeded Frank De Boer early in the campaign.

BOURNEMOUTH 1 - 0 SWANSEA CITY

Swansea missed out on the chance to ease its relegation fears after it lost at Bournemouth 1-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

With Stoke having been condemned to the drop hours earlier, the Swans would have gone a long way to ensuring they do not take one of the remaining two spots by emerging from Vitality Stadium with three points, but they were undone by Ryan Fraser's first-half goal.

Carlos Carvalhal's men spurned chances and their failings in front of goal meant they remained very much in the mire.

The first of Swansea's two remaining games is against Southampton, in a clash which could decide the fates of both teams.

Swansea in danger.

For Bournemouth, a first win in six games ensured it will definitely have a fourth successive season in the top flight.

Swansea should have taken an early lead but Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic got down brilliantly to keep out Mike van der Hoorn's low shot from a set-piece, and then stopped Nathan Dyer's effort from the follow-up with the game only 10 minutes old.

Bournemouth broke the deadlock eight minutes from halftime.

Alfie Mawson fouled Wilson on the edge of the area and Andrew Surman squared the free kick to Fraser, whose first-time effort took a slight nick off Mawson and sailed past Lukasz Fabianski.

It was Swansea's seventh game without a win, and third in a row without a goal.

LEICESTER CITY 0 - 2 WEST HAM UNITED

West Ham secured its Premier League survival and piled more pressure on Leicester boss Claude Puel with a 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Puel's team went into the match having won just twice in its last 11 league games. He was not helped on Saturday by the absence of nine players through injury and suspension but midtable Leicester's performance, on a hot afternoon, was lukewarm at best.

West Ham inflicted a fourth Foxes loss in five league matches with goals in each half from Joao Mario and Mark Noble.

The win moved David Moyes' team six points clear of the bottom three. The opening goal came after 34 minutes when Arthur Masuaku's far-post cross from the left was controlled and knocked back into the six-yard box where Joao Mario simply tapped the ball home.

West Ham scored its second goal in the 64th and it was a strike worthy of settling any match. Joao Mario's free kick was cleared by Aleksandar Dragovic as far as Noble, who struck the ball first time from 25 yards (meters) out and his shot flew into the bottom corner of the net.

WATFORD 2 - 1 NEWCASTLE

Watford ended a seven-match winless run by beating Newcastle 2-1 in the English Premier League despite captain Troy Deeney missing a penalty on Saturday.

Roberto Pereyra's fifth goal of the season rubber-stamped Watford's high-octane opening, the Argentina midfielder blasting home to cap a neat build-up after Will Hughes' astute angled ball bisected the Newcastle defence.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka spared Rafael Benitez's blushes when denying Andre Gray who had raced clean through.

The former Burnley striker quickly atoned for that failed effort however, when Pereyra's fine hanging cross left him no option but to nod into the empty net. Watford should have turned around three goals to the good, only for the inspired Dubravka to deny Deeney both from the penalty spot and the rebound after Paul Dummett up-ended Gray in the box.

When Newcastle finally produced a move of substance, after the break, they found the net.

The outstretched Ayoze Perez expertly redirected Javier Manquillo's whipped cross for his sixth league goal to get his side back into the match in the 55th minute.

Anonymous until the hour, Dwight Gayle then spurned two fine Newcastle chances, first unable to turn in the box, then failing to glance a header on target.

WEST BROM 1 - 0 TOTTENHAM

West Bromwich Albion kept its slim survival hopes alive after Jake Livermore's dramatic injury-time goal earned a 1-0 win against Tottenham on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Baggies needed to beat fourth-place Spurs to stand any chance of staying up and left it late when Livermore turned the ball past Hugo Lloris. Stoke's 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace kept West Brom's hopes of survival alive with the Potters becoming the first team relegated from the top flight this season.

And West Brom, which has spent nine of the last 10 seasons in the Premier League, could still achieve an improbable survival after its late show. But it will still be relegated if Southampton beats Everton in the evening kick off.

West Bromwich Albion celebrate the crucial winner.

Defeat also meant Tottenham is yet to confirm its top four spot and Chelsea could close the gap to two points with two games left if it beats Liverpool on Sunday.

West Brom has dropped 26 points from winning positions this season - the most in the league - but there were few hints they would take the lead at The Hawthorns. Ahmed Hegazi planted a header wide just before the break as the Baggies wasted their only opportunity of the first half.

Spurs carried the greater threat and Ben Foster needed to be alert when Erik Lamela threatened before he palmed away Christian Eriksen's free kick after 62 minutes.

West Brom was running out of time but Harry Kane almost scored a spectacular own-goal when Lloris turned his sliced clearance over with 17 minutes left. But the hosts kept pressing and grabbed the winner in stoppage time when Danny Rose and Livermore went for the ball during a goalmouth scramble and Livermore poked it in to spark wild celebrations.

Southampton players react after Davies’ equaliser.

EVERTON 1 - 1 SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton's hopes of avoiding relegation took a blow as Everton midfielder Tom Davies scored an equaliser in the sixth minute of added time to rescue a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Substitute Nathan Redmond's first goal in almost a year appeared to put the fight very much back in Saints' hands as it would have left them needing a win at fellow struggler Swansea on Tuesday to guarantee safety.

However, Davies' deflected shot off defender Wesley Hoedt moved Mark Hughes' side above 18th-placed Swansea on goal difference only.

It was cruel end for the visitors, who finished the match with 10 men after Maya Yoshida's 85th-minute red card.

Southampton received a pre-match boost with the absence from Everton of Wayne Rooney (calf) and Theo Walcott (knee), and despite early half-chances from Davies and Cenk Tosun the visitors remained composed and controlled. Twice, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was forced into action, saving Charlie Austin's half-volley and Oriol Romeu's shot which deflected off Phil Jagielka. Southampton broke the deadlock 11 minutes into the second half when Redmond directed a far-post header between Pickford's legs from Cedric Soares' cross, his first goal since May 13.

Redmond's introduction deserved to be game-changing, although whether Saints boss Hughes would have made the change so early had Mario Lemina not been injured is open to debate.

The former England Under-21 forward had chances to add to his tally, notably tricking his way into the area to force another save from Pickford. Yoshida's departure to a second yellow card put Southampton under unnecessary pressure and their resolve cracked deep into added time with Davies' deflected shot.