PLAN, ACT, REBUILD: Businesses go one-on-one

Tourism Information Staff, Joana Olah and Lauren Martin, pivoting from their usual day to day tourism services to contact local businesses about CVC's Clarence Business - Plan Act Rebuild initiative.

PLAN. Act. Rebuild.

That’s the strategy from a Clarence Valley Council partnership with Alt Collective head, Courtney Tune, who has been busy giving one-on-one support to local businesses.

Alt Collective is a small business and entrepreneurship facilitator based in Coffs Harbour.

Mr Tune, who is also a consultant with the Australian Government’s Entrepreneurship Facilitators program, was already working with businesses impacted by the bushfires.

The program has now adapted to help business owners navigate the economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the past 10-days we’ve been fortunate to have connected with 115 businesses in the Clarence Valley, and are currently working closely with over 30 of those businesses as they look to adapt their offerings in light of these crazy times,” Mr Tune said.

“It’s been really inspiring to see the positive approach being taken by local businesses to the current challenging circumstances.

“We’re just the first touch point; we’ll always refer businesses to their own local experts like accountants and web designers.”

The Clarence Business – Plan Act Rebuild initiative is funded by council and has encouraged local businesses to undertake new initiatives to help ensure their business survives isolation.

Already it has helped businesses conduct Zoom appointments and online tutoring with clients, establish and promote e-commerce sites along with home delivery services.

The intention is to not only help people survive but in doing so create a more dynamic business model.

“If you are a business owner, we encourage you to take up this offer, to talk to someone who can listen and provide individual, personalised help.” Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said.

“If you’re on the edge of considering closing or just not sure what your best next steps are, get in touch first.”

Council has other channels for business support, including From the Couchand the Clarence Valley Grant Finder.

Visit clarence.nsw.gov.au/businesshelp to find out more and to register for a business specialist appointment.