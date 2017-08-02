21°
Plan ahead to make life easier

Caitlan Charles | 2nd Aug 2017 12:00 PM
Financial consultant presents bank investments to a young couple.
Financial consultant presents bank investments to a young couple. Ridofranz

GETTING your affairs in order is sometimes the last thing on your mind, but next week you'll have the opportunity to talk to experts about updating your will or power of attorney documents.

NSW Trustee and Guardian are coming to Grafton for a Plan Ahead day to help people in the Clarence Valley with their affairs.

Planning ahead involves spending time considering how your affairs would be managed and how you wish to be looked after if your circumstances changed. It's especially important to start the conversation with those close to you about what your future health, lifestyle and financial needs may be. Planning ahead by preparing a will, making a power of attorney and appointing an enduring guardian is important so that you are prepared for whatever the future holds. The team from NSW Trustee and Guardian can provide the expertise required to meet all your estate planning needs.

Susan Slade from the NSW Trustee and Guardian Lismore branch said they have a lot of experience dealing with many different situations and family circumstances.

"We are well experienced to help and offer advice on estate planning. NSW Trustee and Guardian can be appointed as the executor of your will and as your attorney, under a power of attorney. By appointing NSW Trustee and Guardian as your independent executor and attorney you can be assured someone independent and impartial is acting on your behalf and it is an easy way of reducing the burden on family members” said she said.

"Without a will, items of monetary and sentimental value may not be distributed as you may have wanted. It is also important your will is kept up-to-date as your life circumstances change, for example, when you get married, purchase a business or property, get divorced, or have children.

"A power of attorney should also come hand-in-hand with a will, as it allows you to appoint an attorney to manage financial and legal affairs such as paying bills and signing documents if you are unable to manage these affairs yourself or lose the mental capacity to make decisions for yourself in the future.”

Ms Slade said planning ahead is not just for older people.

"Every adult 18 years of age and over needs to set time aside to get these documents in place because no one really knows what is around the corner. The good thing is, once you have planned ahead, you can get on with enjoying life, knowing that your assets and finances will be protected in the future,” she said.

NSW Trustee and Guardian will be at the Grafton Court House on Thursday, August 10. Bookings are essential: www.tag.nsw.gov.au/planahead or call 1300721872.

Grafton Daily Examiner
