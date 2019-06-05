Plan aims to map out better future

WOW, last week was a big one. The celebration of Reconciliation Week and the launch of the first ever Deadly Examiner was a very proud moment.

The positive response from all sectors of the community was overwhelming. We were glad you all enjoyed the special edition of The Deadly Examiner. We certainly enjoyed making it a reality. A common response from contributors was "Can we do it again next year”. I certainly hope we can.

I like to take the opportunity to once again thank Dean Loadsman and Joanne Randall from the Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Centre for all their behind-the-scenes work. It would not have been possible without their help.

This week I will touch on one of the organisations helping to close the gap as we work towards reconciliation.

Social Futures is a community-based, not-for-profit organisation who work to create positive social change in indigenous communities across 80 per cent of regional and rural New South Wales.

A significant proportion of participants identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people, requiring the organisation to be culturally aware and competent.

Staff overwhelmingly support action towards reconciliation and Social Futures has developed its Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) with advice and guidance from Reconciliation Australia; and with continued conversation and consultation with local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders across the Northern Rivers.

The RAP holds the organisation accountable, ensuring we progress in four focus areas: 1) relationships 2) respect 3) opportunities and 4) tracking, progress and reporting.

Social Futures is committed to working with communities to strengthen relationships with, and respect for, Australia's first peoples, ensuring their meaningful inclusion in our planning and service delivery.

Through the RAP the organisation continues to learn, celebrate and share the region's rich, diverse cultures, histories and contributions and are committed to employing, training and retaining Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people within the organisation.

For more information on Social Futures visit: socialfutures.org.au

Giinagay Jinggiwahla ("hello” in our first nation languages) is a weekly column covering the indigenous communities of the Clarence Valley exploring a variety of topics, opinions and events across our first nations areas Bundjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggirr.