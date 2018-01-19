Plan floated for Ferry Park ferry and punt

MAN WITH A PLAN: Wally Gates has been working on a plan to display parts of the Ashby ferry and cane punt since 2013. INSET: The plan to display the parts on a rotunda.

MAN WITH A PLAN: Wally Gates has been working on a plan to display parts of the Ashby ferry and cane punt since 2013. INSET: The plan to display the parts on a rotunda. Jarrard Potter

SINCE 2013, Wally Gates has been working on his plan for what should be done to the Ashby ferry and cane punt at Maclean's Ferry Park, and now he thinks the time is right to put his plan into action.

A development application is before Clarence Valley Council regarding the future of the two vessels, which have been on display at the park since 1981.

However, as the elements have not been kind to the vessels, Mr Gates believes he has the answer.

His inspiration comes from his time living in Sydney as a child, and the famous warship that carries the city's name.

"In 1914 the HMAS Sydney sunk the German ship the Emden, and that was months before Gallipoli, which made it our first engagement in World War I," Mr Gates said.

"When they scuttled it, they cut the bow off it and put it in a wall at Milson's Point under the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and the mast and tower is at Bradley's Head.

"I thought we could do the same thing with the Ashby ferry and cane punt."

DESIGN: The plan to display parts of the Ashby Ferry and cane punt at Ferry Park. Jarrard Potter

Mr Gates' plan involves taking integral parts from the vessels, including the bow of the cane punt and the drive wheels and running pulleys of the Ashby Ferry and make them into a sculpture at Ferry Park, with the pieces installed on three concrete walls and including historical information.

"The point is, once an icon like this is junked there's no coming back," he said.

"You've got to keep some of it and preserve history. Once it's gone, it's gone,

and I think something has to be done otherwise it'll all

go to the tip, it'll be scrapped."

In 2014 Mr Gates pushed hard to see his plan come to life, addressing meetings of Maclean Rotary and talking to Clarence Valley Council, however, a series of medical problems forced him to take a step back.

With the latest DA before council, however, Mr Gates hopes this could be the year his plan bears fruit.