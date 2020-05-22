Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Plane crashes with 107 on board

by AFP, Reuters, News Corp Australia Network
22nd May 2020 10:46 PM

A Pakistan passenger plane with more than 100 people believed to be on board crashed in the southern city of Karachi, the country's aviation authority said.

Images aired on national television showed the Pakistan International Airlines flight had smashed into a residential area today, with clouds of thick black smoke billowing from the site.

"The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members," said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman for the country's aviation authority, adding that the flight was coming from Lahore.

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties but officials said they feared many dead.

More on this story here.

editors picks pakistan international airlines plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEARTWARMING: From Switzerland to the Clarence with love

        premium_icon HEARTWARMING: From Switzerland to the Clarence with love

        News Junction Hill mum tries to bring 16,000km journey to an end

        Wesley Mission snaps up Clarence community services organisation

        premium_icon Wesley Mission snaps up Clarence community services...

        News A Clarence Valley community services organisation has been sold off to a national...

        Upgrade heralds new chapter for emergency services

        premium_icon Upgrade heralds new chapter for emergency services

        News ‘It’s sad it’s taken all these years, but I’m glad to see that we finally have a...

        Grafton pool putting Schwarzenegger to shame

        premium_icon Grafton pool putting Schwarzenegger to shame

        News Much like The Terminator, the issue just can’t be put down, and meeting...