Emergency services are helping with a plane crash at Ingham Airport.
Plane ‘flipped’ on landing, caught fire

by SAM BIDEY
7th Jul 2019 12:10 PM
A plane has flipped on landing and caught fire at a North Queensland airport.

Emergency services were called to Ingham Airport just before 11.20am to reports an ultralight aircraft had crashed during landing.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed the aircraft had flipped and a fire had started in the engine area.

"Crews were able to extinguish the fire and right the aircraft," she said.

"We have reports of only minor injuries."

It is understood all occupants of the aircraft were able to get themselves out of the plane and were walking around the airport.

editors picks emergency incident plane fire

