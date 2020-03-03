Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Light aircraft Cessna 172-RG making an emergency landing at the Gold Coast Airport this afternoon. Photo: Nine News Gold Coast
Light aircraft Cessna 172-RG making an emergency landing at the Gold Coast Airport this afternoon. Photo: Nine News Gold Coast
News

Plane makes emergency landing at Queensland airport

by Emily Halloran
3rd Mar 2020 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LIGHT aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at the Gold Coast Airport this afternoon.

The plane landed on the tarmac about 1pm after it was reported to have had "issues with its landing gear".

Emergency services were called to the scene to assist when the plane touched down.

No one was injured in the incident.

 

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Tom Curran - Curran Photography
Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Tom Curran - Curran Photography


Gold Coast Airport GM operations and service delivery Brett Curtis said: "Emergency services responded swiftly to a light aircraft which made a well-controlled emergency landing at Gold Coast Airport today.

 

No one was injured in the incident. Photo: Tom Curran - Curran Photography
No one was injured in the incident. Photo: Tom Curran - Curran Photography

"The Cessna 172-RG landed at about 1pm AEST after reporting issues with its landing gear."

Earlier, passengers boarding a flight at the Gold Coast Airport spotted black smoke coming from a site near the tarmac.

Gold Coast Airport said firefighters were conducting drills on the western side of the area, in a practice drill they regularly undertake.

More Stories

Show More
airplanes airplane scare emergency landing gold coast airport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOUND: Prince Street crash driver identified

        premium_icon FOUND: Prince Street crash driver identified

        News Police catch up with driver who fled the scene after crashing through a fence and stormwater drain.

        Man critical after being hit by vehicle at Ballina

        premium_icon Man critical after being hit by vehicle at Ballina

        News A man suffered multiple traumatic injuries during the incident

        Fast-paced Super 8s gets underway after false start

        premium_icon Fast-paced Super 8s gets underway after false start

        Cricket After a series of weather-induced delays the 2020 Daily Examiner Shield Super 8s...

        South Grafton man avoids jail for violent assaults

        premium_icon South Grafton man avoids jail for violent assaults

        Crime After a heated argument the 27-year-old picked up a brick and threw it through the...