AN EXTRAORDINARY photograph has captured the moment an airline passenger peed against the back of a seat during a flight.

But that wasn't the only thing that went wrong on the dramatic Frontier Airlines flight from Denver, Colorado to Charleston, North Carolina.

According to CBS News, the Colorado man had been drinking double shots of vodka on the flight, with a passenger telling federal police he seemed "intoxicated and possibly high".

He was originally seated next to two women, and grabbed one woman while she was sleeping, a passenger named Emily told Denver's Fox 31.

"I hear a woman scream, 'If this man f***ing touches me one more time I'll f***ing kill him," Emily said.

The man also asked the other woman questions about her sex life.

In light of that behaviour, the man was kicked out of his original seat and he was moved to an empty row at the back of the plane, close to where Emily was sitting.

Yes, there was a person sitting in the seat in front. Picture: CBS Denver

"They [cabin crew] bring the man to the back across from me, so they said you might want to get up just in case he tries to touch you," she said.

Emily said she took out her phone to take a picture of the man to show her friends - and happened to snap him just as he unzipped his pants and urinated on the seat in front of him.

"And I scream, 'He's f***ing peeing. He's peeing. Oh my God'," Emily said.

"And the flight attendant doesn't even acknowledge him at first. [The attendant] acknowledges me and says you need to calm down and stop cursing."

Emily said she was disappointed at how flight attendants handled the situation, especially after they had been made aware of his behaviour in his original seat.

She said Frontier Airlines waived her bag fees and gave her a voucher to the value of $264.

The man, meanwhile, was arrested when the plane arrived at Charleston.

The man has since been charged. Picture: CBS Denver

He was charged with interfering with a flight crew and two counts of indecent exposure - worth up to 20 years in a federal prison if convicted.

In a statement, Frontier Airlines said the "safety and security of our passengers is our top priority". "We have been made aware of this situation and are working with the appropriate authorities," it added.

This is the second time a Frontier Airlines flight has made headlines this week for chaotic on-board behaviour.

Earlier this week, a pregnant passenger claimed she was punched in the stomach, and her dog was also punched, by a man on a Frontier flight from Colorado to Orlando, Florida.

Hazel Ramirez, 21, who was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant, and her boyfriend were both hearing-impaired and were travelling with their service dog, a Great Dane named Zariel.

Police said a nearby passenger took issue with the dog and punched it, before hitting Ms Ramirez, which the passenger denied.