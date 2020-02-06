Menu
Plane skids off runway, snaps into three

by The Sun
6th Feb 2020 9:46 AM

A passenger jet with 177 people on board snapped into three and burst into flames after skidding off the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport today.

The Sun reports that dramatic pictures show the shattered Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737's fuselage and bloody passengers climbing from the wreckage.

 

At least 52 people were injured as a "result of a rough landing", Turkey's transport ministry says.

No fatalities have been reported so far.

Turkish media says the jet, which was flying from the Turkish city of Izmir, crashed into a road.

 

Video showed passengers with blood on their faces in the aftermath of the crash.

The fuselage appears to have broken into three pieces.

NTV television also reported that the plane caught fire after the skidding but it has since been extinguished.

 

 

The Boeing 737-86J departed from Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport at 4:40pm local time (12:40am AEDT) and was due to arrive at Istanbul at 5:45pm (1:45am AEDT) but crashed at just before 6.20pm (2:20am AEDT).

Pegasus Airlines has confirmed a crash happened, but has not provided anymore details.

 

NTV says the airport has been closed, with all flights being diverted to Istanbul's Ataturk airport.

 

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission

        • 6th Feb 2020 11:22 AM