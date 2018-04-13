Planets align to bring Hearfield back to Rugby Park

ON THE RAMPAGE: Redmen number-eight Cody Hearfield made a successful return to rugby last week against Port Pirates

ON THE RAMPAGE: Redmen number-eight Cody Hearfield made a successful return to rugby last week against Port Pirates Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: Planetary alignments are extremely rare, but for Grafton Redmen forward Cody Hearfield, all the planets have aligned for his return to rugby union.

The 30-year old number eight is over the moon with his decision to make a comeback after 11 years in the rugby union wilderness.

A former NSW Country and Waratahs under-17 representative, Hearfield pulled on the boots for the Redmen last Saturday in their 55-19 shellacking of Port Pirates and played like he never left the game.

"It's been 11 years since I played for Warringah,” Hearfield said at training during the week.

"I've always had a plan to play again when I reached 30. Everything has just fallen into place with my new job and not working for myself.

"All the planets have aligned and I'm looking forward to having a successful year with the Redmen.

"I also have a young family and I know the Redmen are a good family club and the social side of playing rugby is great.”

Hearfield copped his fair share of bumps and bruises against Pirates but added he was surprised how he pulled up after the game.

"My body held up a lot better than I thought it would,” he said.

"I cramped up pretty bad before the end of the game and I said to Howie (Redmen coach Craig Howe) I couldn't have played any longer.

"I was actually waiting for a tap on the shoulder 20 minutes from full-time but we ran out of reserves so I had to play the whole game.”

In what should be a mouth-watering match-up against reigning premiers SCU Marlins on Saturday, Hearfield will be pitted against Mid North Coast representative number-eight Sam Callow.

The son of former NSW centre Chris Callow, Sam signed for the Marlins this season after a stint in the Central North competition with Moree.

For Hearfield, it's about getting back into the swing of things and enjoying his rugby.

"Rugby's changed a lot since I last played. The rules have changed and the structures are new,” he said.

"It's like learning to play all over again. I enjoyed my first game and I believe we have a side capable of going a long way in the competition.”

Grafton have suffered a huge blow for Saturday's blockbuster with five-eighth and captain Kyle Hancock unavailable. Howe has slotted the experienced Paul Cameron into the play-maker role.

FIRST GRADE SIDE: 1. Jack Anderson, 2. Zac Mason-Gale, 3. Dan Blackman, 4. Ed McGrath, 5. Nick Collie, 6. Kevin Weekes, 7. Billy Whalan, 8. Cody Hearfield, 9. Dom Bullock, 10. Paul Cameron, 11. Trevor Walters, 12. Karrnunny Pearce, 13. Luke Worthing, 14. Sam Connor, 15. Mitch Lollback