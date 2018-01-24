Planning panel gives private hospital DA thumbs up

An artist's impression of the private hospital planned for the corner of Arthur and Queens sts, Grafton. The Albion Hotel occupies the site now.

THE PLANNERS for a $12.5 million private hospital development in Grafton have convinced a NSW Government planning panel to give it the green light.

This morning the Joint Regional Planning Panel met in the Grafton Council Chambers and approved the DA for the four storey, two-stage development in less than 30 minutes.

The panel included Clarence Mayor Jim Simmons and deputy mayor Jason Kingsley.

The panel chairman Garry West said the applicants had supplied extra information about overshadowing and parking issues, which had satisfied the panel the development could go ahead.

Mr West said the parking issues were ongoing in that area, but the new development should not be punished because existing entities like the Grafton Base Hospital and Grafton jail also contributed significantly to those issues.

"We we happy to see the applicants were investigationg a pedestrian sanctuary for Arthur St,” Mr West said.

He said the applicants had overcome the overshadowing concerns by showing the shade cast by a similar sized building would have negligible difference to a building built within the Clarence Valley Council's building height guidelines.