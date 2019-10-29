PLANS: First look at upgraded Grafton aged care home

IT HAS had many different plans and proposals, but following the approval by council for the expansion of St Catherine's Residential Aged Home, operators Southern Cross Care have released images of the upgraded facility.

"Southern Cross Care is delighted that the Development Application submitted to Council for our St Catherine's Residential Aged Care home in Grafton has been approved,” General Manager of Property & Development Adam Fahey said.

The alterations and additions to the existing site will increase the capacity from 63 to 83 beds.

"By improving our facilities and increasing our number of beds, we will be able to offer more places to people requiring quality care support,” he said.

The rise in resident numbers will also mean increased job opportunities for the Grafton community, including roles for carers and nurses and volunteers.

"Our St Catherine's home strives to create an environment that feels as much like home as possible, with access to pastoral and spiritual care, pet therapy, intergenerational morning teas, painting, gardening and weekly excursions,” Mr Fahey said.

The development will provide a total of 28 car parking spaces that will be accessed from North St, including 10 additional rear-to-kerb angled car parking spaces in the North St Reserve.

"We are grateful for the co-operation between Southern Cross Care, our neighbours on O'Malley Close and the Clarence Valley Council that allowed for a resolution on the proposed location for additional parking,” Mr Fahey said.

Key features to be used by residents, staff and visitors include walking paths and gardens and a wellness hub incorporating a café, hair salon, medical suites, playground and a community workshop.

Construction is expected to commence in December 2019 and be complete in two years.