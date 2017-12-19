Plans in place for Purple Press

KEEN WRITERS: Mackinley Cable (Yr 8), Halle Ensby (Yr 8), Will Price (Yr 7), Tiffany Logan (Yr 8), and Natasha Clausen (Yr 9) from Grafton High School visit The Daily Examiner to learn the ropes of making a newspaper.

KEEN WRITERS: Mackinley Cable (Yr 8), Halle Ensby (Yr 8), Will Price (Yr 7), Tiffany Logan (Yr 8), and Natasha Clausen (Yr 9) from Grafton High School visit The Daily Examiner to learn the ropes of making a newspaper. Caitlan Charles

WHO said newspapers don't have a future?

Students from Years 7 to 9 at Grafton High School spent Activities Week learning the basics of the business at The Daily Examiner.

Every term the school produces its own newspaper, Purple Press, and members of the publication's team dropped in to get started on plans for 2018.

The journalists of tomorrow arrived with pen and paper handy on Monday and were given a crash course in what goes into the decision-making process for constructing the paper and story placement on a daily basis, as well as how and where to source story ideas and importance of imagery.

Each of the students were asked to come up with a story idea relevant to their audience - the students, teachers and parents of Grafton High.

Across Tuesday and Wednesday they interviewed fellow students, community members and business spokespeople, researched the internet, gathered information and wrote their stories.

They were then presented and reviewed (sub-edited) at the DEX on Thursday, ready for publication in the Purple Press in term one next year.

The range of story ideas was impressive, with the students demonstrating an understanding of the importance of connecting with their audience and the most newsworthy issues within their school community.

Mackinley Cable's byline is already a familiar feature of Purple Press and the budding writer compiled a fun, listicle-style guide to current trends in fashion.

Natasha Clausen produced an informative article on the services provided to youth by recently opened mental health facility Headspace.

Sport was notably lacking in the back pages of previous editions of Purple Press, and Will Price put paid to that, interviewing talented Canada-bound sprinter Krystal McMahon. Meanwhile, Tiffany Logan compiled some helpful tips for the new Year 7s.

News is all about what people are talking about in our community, and the new Grafton Bridge is one of the biggest talking points in the city. Halle Ensby has developed a strong news lead story on what changes to expect when the bridge is completed. A must read in the next edition of Purple Press.