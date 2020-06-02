Plans lodged with council for a new McDonald’s

An image of the proposed McDonald's restaurant submitted in the application from engineering firm Richmond & Ross.

A MCDONALD'S restaurant for Toormina could be on the cards if a newly lodged development application is successful.

Planning and development consultancy KDC has lodged the plans with Coffs Harbour City Council on behalf of client McDonald's Australia, proposing a single-storey restaurant in the vicinity of Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre.

These new plans come after a "false" development application was lodged in April proposing a McDonald's for Woolgoolga.

The application submitted by Fortitude Valley-based firm BTC Properties had proposed a McDonald's restaurant would be built alongside a petrol station at the site of the Pine Lodge Motel on Clarence St, Woolgoolga.

A McDonald's Australia spokesperson told The Advocate that the fast food giant was not meant to be included in these plans.

BTC Properties have since amended the plans to remove any references to McDonalds.

An image of the location of the site at Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre, prepared by engineering firm Richmond & Ross.

If the new application from KDC is approved, the restaurant would be located on the southwest corner of the shopping centre complex facing Toormina Rd in an area currently being used as part of the parking lot.

The takeaway premises would operate 24-hours and would also contain a McCafe, dual drive-through and 29 parking spaces.

The works are estimated to cost around $3.5 million.

According to the application documents, a report prepared by McDonald's in 2012 found that each new McDonald's operation brings with it employment for approximately 100 to 120 people in full-time, part-time and casual positions.

McDonald's Australia has been approached for comment.