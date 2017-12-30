Plans to make old hospital site the 'good part of town'

The old hospital at Coraki has become a vandalism hotspot.

Susanna Freymark

PLANS to transform the derelict old Coraki hospital site from an "eye-sore" into "the good part of town" are underway as a locally-driven effort gains momentum.

Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan MacDonald backed the Coraki Golf Club's bid to become the successors of the site in a bid to keep the State Government-owned building in local hands.

Next year will mark seven years since the Campbell Hospital closed down with Mr MacDonald pushing for progress on the future of the former health complex early next year.

Club president Greg Scurr said re-opening the old hospital conference centre for functions and building holiday accommodation were some possibilities for the grounds that could benefit the club and the broader community.

The club has been in on-going talks with Richmond Valley Council, the Northern NSW Local Health District and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis about re-purposing the site.

It comes as the community grows tired of watching the once treasured community asset become a vandalism hotspot.

Two health workers based in Coraki aired their frustrations about a lack of security at the site, which they say had become "a dangerous playground" for youth at the health district's annual general meeting earlier this month.

Based on his discussions about the site, health district chief executive Wayne Jones told staff he was "relatively confident" of a positive outcome for its future.

Mr MacDonald was very keen to finalise plans for the site to avoid further vandalism at the already deteriorated site.

After a recent meeting about the site, Mr Scurr said he was hopeful that viability studies and building assessments could be tabled in the next six months.

"In saying that, we are going to chase some funding to do some modifications to the club if and when we are able to acquire the building. It's going to be a drawn out process," Mr Scurr said.

"We've got to determine we can take on the building and manage it and make sure we can keep working forward and facilitate it properly."