Clarence Valley Council has assigned the same company who devised the concept design for the $6.5 million Grafton Riverside Precinct (pictured) to develop a draft concept plan for Harwood.
News

New plans to redevelop Harwood riverfront precinct

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
28th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLARENCE Valley Council has appointed the same landscape architects responsible for designing the Maclean and Grafton riverside precincts to develop a concept plan for Harwood.

Clouston Associates developed the key design principles to re-establish Maclean's connection to the Clarence River, and devised the strategy for developing the underutilised waterfront at Grafton.

While the first two stages of the Maclean Riverside Precinct are completed, and the $6.5 million Grafton Riverside Precinct is set to be developed in 2021, the initial planning stages for Harwood, in the wake of the completion of the new bridge crossing as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade, have just begun.

 

The village of Harwood during the construction of the new Harwood bridge across the Clarence River as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade. There are plans afoot to develop a riverside parkland in the village to improve the connection of the old and new bridge and capture Harwood’s history.
In addition to its input into the Clarence River precincts, Clouston has helped turn former industrial sites and unused urban wasterlands into modern public spaces throughout Australia.

Among their achievements are transforming the Waverton Peninsula coal loader in Sydney Harbour into a vibrant community park, and creating the intermodal facility at Wickham station in Newcastle, which connects heavy rail, light rail, bus, coach and taxi facilities.

A former industrial coal loader at Waverton Peninsula on the North Shore of Sydney Harbour has been transformed into a vibrant community park.
A former industrial coal loader at Waverton Peninsula on the North Shore of Sydney Harbour has been transformed into a vibrant community park. Clouston Associates

"The civic forecourt and plaza is designed for efficient pedestrian circulation and intuitive wayfinding in a green and light-filled sheltered space," the company states on its website about the transport hub which opened in 2017.

Other examples include a terraced ampitheatre on the riverfront of Queanbeyan's CBD and an adventure playground at Willowdale District Park in Sydney's southwest.

Clouston has also been involved in the design of Australia's oldest public park, Hyde Park, in Sydney for the past 17 years.

Given the diverse range of projects in its portfolio, the possibilities for Harwood are endless, limited only by the ideas that have been put forward. And that's where you come in.

The community has been invited to have its say on the future of the Harwood Riverside and Village Precinct Plan.

A community drop-in session to see the draft concept plans will be held at Harwood Island Hall between 3pm and 5pm next Wednesday, August 5.

"This is an opportunity to provide feedback and help shape the character and quality of Harwood," council stated on the event's Facebook page.

"We have partnered with Clouston Associates to develop a draft concept plan for Harwood, looking at creating a riverside parkland, improving the connection of the old and new bridge and revealing Harwood's history.

"The plan has been informed by the issues and opportunities raised by the community in the Harwood Community Economic Development Plan (2019)."

Please note the feedback session will be operated with a COVID safe plan. Numbers in the hall will be limited. Attendees will be required to sign in on arrival.

