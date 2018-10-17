Plans to strip JM Kelly boss of building licence

THE Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) has announced they would begin action to exclude company director John Murphy from the industry following the JM Kelly Group's voluntary administration.

QBCC Commissioner, Brett Bassett, said the organisation started exclusion action against Mr Murphy in 2016.

That action was taken after the liquidation of Collhart Investments Pty Ltd in June 2016.

The organisation moved to revoke Mr Murphy's building licence on the basis that he was an influential person at the company.

In January, Mr Murphy appealed this decision.

The Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal found in favour of Mr Murphy's appeal.

However, in the wake of today's announcement that the company was no longer able to trade, the QBCC will again take exclusion action as required by law.

The QBCC has today also suspended the licences of JM Kelly Builders Pty Ltd and Kawana Joinery Co. Pty Ltd.

Mr Bassett said that since 2015, the QBCC had received monies-owed complaints totalling more than $2 million against JM Kelly Builders Pty Ltd.

To date, the QBCC has been able to recover more than $680,000 of those debts on behalf of subcontractors and suppliers.

The QBCC advises anyone owed money by JM Kelly Builders Pty Ltd and Kawana Joinery Co. Pty Ltd to contact the QBCC as soon as possible.

Mr Bassett said the actions were ordered this morning after the companies indicated on Tuesday they would not respond to several show-cause notices as to why the licence should not be revoked following multiple debt complaints.