Three generations of family, members of the CWA Maclean and Wildlife SOS gathered for the new acknowledgement plaque in Maclean. Ebony Stansfield
Plaque to remember Kathleen Goodrich

ebony stansfield
by
15th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
THE LEGACY of long time environmentalist and stalwart of the CWA late Kathleen Goodrich will be remembered for years to come, with the new acknowledgement plaque in Maclean.

Three generations of her family, friends, members of the CWA Maclean and Wildlife SOS gathered to the official unveiling of the plaque and seat, located on the north side of McFarlane Bridge.

Maclean CWA and Wildlife SOS installed the inscription which states 'In appreciation of Kathleen Goodrich'.

Kathleen's love for wildlife came from her father and after he brought home a young flying fox when she was young, she was adamant they had to be respected.

President of CWA Maclean Leonie Skinner said Kathleen was an avid wildlife warrior.

"She enjoyed wildlife and the protection of our native wildlife,” Ms Skinner said.

Her daughter Sandra Essex said it's lovely her mum could be remembered.

Mrs Essex reminisced about one of the time's her mum defended local wildlife.

"There was a big pine tree in Maclean, where parrots would gather and one of the resident's called a meeting at council about the removal of the birds.

"So mother went along and they said 'Kath what are you doing here', and she said 'I am here on behalf of the birds.”

Mrs Essex described her as a wonderful mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother, who encouraged the children to be aware of nature around them.

The plaque and seat is situated so anyone can experience the fly out of the flying foxes in the evenings.

