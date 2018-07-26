Plasterer answers the call for his country

BORN and raised in the Clarence Valley, Corporal Jonathon Moss attended Grafton Primary and High School before entering the workforce as an apprentice plasterer.

A genuine countryman, CPL Moss enlisted into the Australian Army Reserves in April 2007 while completing his apprenticeship.

He was posted to the Grafton Army Depot on the corner of Duke and Oliver streets as part of Charlie Company, 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment.

CPL Moss was able to serve his country and work his regular day job because his employer was supportive in releasing him for required service.

CPL Moss has served domestically and abroad, including in 2008 in support of the Pope's arrival, and in 2013 deployed alongside the Royal Australian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force on Operation Resolute, to reduce the number of illegal fishing vessels entering Australian territories.

In his civilian role he remains a plasterer by trade and after completing his apprenticeship successfully, he started his own plastering business in the Clarence Valley, called Mossy The Plasterer.

"I wouldn't be the leader I am today if it was not for the roles and responsibilities I have in my unit,” CPL Moss said.

He now manages about 17 soldiers at the depot - a role he attributes to his hard, challenging and demanding training in the Army Reserves.

During that training, CPL Moss has gained valuable lessons on how to negotiate, show humility and empathy, and most of all have confidence in himself and his abilities in both his part-time military role and his full-time commitments at home in the Clarence region.

The Army has taught him many essential lessons he can utilise every day in his own business, whether it is problem solving, working within a team or just getting to know clients.

CPL Moss has received several honours and awards for his service including the Australian Defence Medal, Military Service Medal and the Soldiers Medallion for exemplary service in his role as Section Commander.

"The best thing about serving in the Defence Force is the friends you make, the teamwork, the different skills you learn, travelling and of course the tax-free pay,” he said.