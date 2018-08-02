Coles backflips on free plastic bags . . . again

Coles have changed their stance on the plastic bag ban numerous times. Picture: AAP

Coles have changed their stance on the plastic bag ban numerous times. Picture: AAP

SUPERMARKET giant Coles has today announced yet another twist in its plastic bag saga.

Just one day after News Corp revealed Coles had announced an indefinite handing out of free reusable plastic bags they have now done yet another backflip.

The supermarket's chief executive office John Durkan sent a message out to 115,000 Coles staff today notifying them an end to dishing out free bags was now in sight.

Coles CEO John Durkan messaged more than 100,000 staff, telling them to stop handing out free bags. Picture: Supplied

"We are extending our complimentary bag offer until Wednesday 29 August for our customers in QLD, NSW, VIC and WA," he said in the email.

"I appreciate this transition phase is taking longer than anticipated but it is absolutely the right thing to do by our customers.

"As you would have experienced first-hand in stores, this has been a big and difficult change for many of our customers."

The timing is interesting - the free handing out of bags ends one day after the supermarket's latest marketing campaign, Little Shop, comes to an end.

The miniature collectables have been incredibly successful in other countries in helping drive supermarket sales.

The sales drive comes as its owner Wesfarmer gets ready list Coles on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Single-use plastic bags were phased out but Coles on July 1 in Qld, NSW, Victoia and WA but after massive customer backlash they were forced to hand out free reusable bags - which are normally 15 cents each - for free.

Coles have changed their stance on the plastic bag ban numerous times. Picture: AAP

This move to appease livid customers was due to end on August 1 but was given an extension this week.

This was despite customers being notified on receipts and at the check-outs free bags was coming to an end this week.

The move outraged customers who flooded the supermarket's Facebook page with complaints.

Environmental groups also voiced their outrage.

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth