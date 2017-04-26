Plaudits for Yamba museum's successful art auction

Annabelle Monie of Inverell (left) and Tina Skipper of Guyra were at the inaugural 'Raising The Roof' art auction at the Yamba Museum on Saturday night, 22nd April, 2017.

I JUST want to take this opportunity to give Yamba Museum a big shoutout for stepping outside their comfort zone to raise funds for their beloved museum on Saturday night.

The museum hosted an art auction where 96 items donated from 38 artists all attracted a sold sign in front of a full house.

Many museum and community volunteers donated their professional skills to make the night a huge success and clearly demonstrates they are up there with the best when it comes to style, innovation and leadership.

Many might not know Yamba Museum consistently wins awards with the NSW Museums and Galleries for their audience engagement and Best Practice ideals. Recently they were honoured with a surprise invitation to present a workshop at this year's National Museums and Galleries Conference in Brisbane.

Yamba Museum consistently thinks outside the box to engage with their wider community and then runs on the sniff of an oily rage to open its doors.

All kudos to them for not being a drain on the public purse while at the same time being such great Clarence Valley ambassadors and custodians of our local history.

