Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cats star Gary Ablett. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith
Cats star Gary Ablett. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith
AFL

Agent to speak to Ablett about ‘liking’ Folau post

16th Apr 2019 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GARY Ablett's agent, Liam Pickering, will speak to the Geelong icon about "liking" Israel Folau's controversial Instagram posts.

Ablett, 35, was dragged into the Folau scandal last week, along with an English rugby player, after interacting with the post, which featured a picture with the words: "Warning. Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators. Hell awaits you. Repent! Only Jesus saves."

 

Pickering has "not" spoken to Ablett about the issue, but the pair will have a "discussion".

"No, I did not (speak to Ablett about it)," Pickering said on SEN Breakfast.

"He's 35 years old… I'm not going to go out of my way.

"We'll have a discussion when I have a discussion with him over a number of other things.

"He's one of the greatest players of all time, I'm sure he can handle what he's doing (on social media)."

More Stories

Show More
afl gary ablett geelong cats israel folau liam pickering
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Prison ice smuggler refused bail

    premium_icon Prison ice smuggler refused bail

    Crime A man caught caught attempting to bring ice into Grafton jail was refused bail yesterday

    Questions raised about Aboriginal Legal Service pay

    premium_icon Questions raised about Aboriginal Legal Service pay

    News Union concerns ALS employees not being paid correct wages

    200-home estate in spotlight at council meeting

    premium_icon 200-home estate in spotlight at council meeting

    Council News Carrs Dr development one issue to be discussed by committee meetings

    Roadwork on Pacific Highway

    Roadwork on Pacific Highway

    News Work at South Grafton this week may delay some commuters