Player ratings: Wallaby who came crashing back to earth

Who starred and who flopped in Wallabies' Eden Park humbling.

Who starred and who flopped in Wallabies' Eden Park humbling.

The Wallabies have failed to overcome their Eden Park hoodoo - dropping the second Bledisloe Cup Test to New Zealand 27-7.

And while it wasn't the uplifting performance coach Dave Rennie was searching for after last week's 16-all draw, there were heartening displays across the park.

But Rennie would've been frustrated by sloppy handling and some flimsy defensive efforts.

Here's the best and the worst from the Wallabies' defeated troops.

Watch every match of the 2020 Bledisloe Cup & Rugby Championship Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Marika Koroibete had a mixed afternoon - scoring a try, while making a bunch of errors. Picture: Getty

15. Tom Banks: Good under the high ball and was positionally sound, as well as making himself difficult to ground with ball in hand. 6

14. Filipo Daugunu: A good take from a pressure bomb, but was completely outplayed by rival Caleb Clarke and should not have come in when Jordie Barrett scored. 5

13. Hunter Paisami: A very spirited display from the diminutive but tough centre. He was caught out by Beauden Barrett in defence, then smashed off by Caleb Clarke, also turned over ball, but ran himself to a standstill. 6

Matt To'omua was among Australia’s best in the first half - and his injury proved crucial in the long run. Picture: Getty

12. Matt To'omua: An outstanding defensive display, and composed passing - particular in the lead-up to Koroibete's try - before his injury sidelined him in the 33rd minute. Was one of Australia's best in the first half. His absence was telling in the second. 7

11. Marika Koroibete: Poor handling, not his usual display of brilliance. Dropped some passes at crucial times. Finished well for one try, stunningly failed to score a second due to a wonderful tackle by Anton Lienert-Brown and Richie Mo'unga. 5

10. James O'Connor: Did lead the team around the park well but struggled without To'omua when it was time to produce the crunch plays and find certainty in defence. Showed enough class to remain a threat but must improve tackling. 6

9. Nic White: Not as effective as last weekend. He did create some space around the ruck with his footwork, but struggled in defence. 5

8. Harry Wilson: Two wobbly offload turnovers, but he hit hard in defence and rucks, and really targeted Beauden Barrett on kicks. 6

7. Michael Hooper: Won turnovers, made tackles, but like his teammates seemed a sailor overboard against a huge tide when the All Blacks found their rhythm. Must drive confidence over the next fortnight with his leadership. 6

6. Ned Hanigan: A big break to set up Koroibete's try, a crucial turnover win, made a couple of errors but overall proved his critics wrong. He is a Test backrower with much to offer. 6

5. Matt Philip: Was too late to a cleanout early in the game but then made a big impression with his carries and lineout work. 7

4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto: Left it too late to impose himself on the game. Made some big carries in the second half but the Kiwis were well in control by then. 6

3. Taniela Tupou: An early dropped ball, earned a scrum penalty, conceded another to Alex Hodgman, but made some strong carries and even managed a kick with his outside foot in a frenetic half. 6

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa: Threw extremely well in the first half, however his misthrow early in the second eventually led to Ardie Savea's try. Nearly scored a five-pointer of his own, but was tempted to use his knees to promote the ball to the line. A solid outing under pressure. 6

1. James Slipper: A strong performance in the scrum, earning an early penalty and pressuring the home side. Only when he left the field did the Kiwis turn momentum in the scrum. 7

Taniela Tupou was typically industrious running with the ball. Picture: Getty

Reserves:

16. Jordan Uelese: Made his throws, but there will be concerns about scrummaging after the Wallabies went backwards late in the game. 5

17. Scott Sio: A couple of big runs, but must improve scrum work. 5

18. Allan Alaalatoa: Started the second half, but it took time to make his presence felt after the All Blacks' blitzed Australia in the first 15 minutes. 5

19. Rob Simmons: Just couldn't physically dominate as he needed in order to turn the momentum of the match when he came on late. 5

Jordan Petaia came off the bench and looked dangerous. Picture: Getty

20. Liam Wright: Lost the ball with his first touch but climbed back into the game with good work in contact. 5

21. Jake Gordon: Wasn't able to get to the rucks as quickly as White, which slowed the Wallabies' attack. 5

22. Jordan Petaia: Absolute livewire. Powerful return to the field. Made things happen, showed pace, physicality and skill. Too good not to start in the next game. 7

23. Reece Hodge: Had to play at inside centre due to To'omua's injury, but could not find the space to create magic. 5

Originally published as Player ratings: Wallaby who came crashing back to earth