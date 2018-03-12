Players face judiciary after fiery final round

CRICKET: The full extent of the fallout from a fiery final round of the 2017/18 Clarence River Cricket Association season will be revealed tomorrow night at a special judiciary hearing.

Three GDSC Premier League players are expected to front the hearing including former GDSC Easts captain Andrew Latham, Tucabia Copmanhurst GI Hotel seamer Chris Adamson and Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing middle-order striker Zac Cotten.

Latham was cited for dissention towards umpires by the Clarence River District Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association following the conclusion of GDSC Easts final round clash against Harwood at Ellem Oval.

Adamson and Cotten were both cited by on-field umpires following a verbal altercation between the two during the final round clash between Tucabia Copmnahurst and Coutts.

It is understood the incident, which almost erupted into a physical altercation occurred after Adamson bowled the batsmen out for single figures.

After receiving a send-off from the seamer, Cotten engaged in a war of words with Adamson before he was seen to throw his bat and gloves to the ground and began walking back to the middle with clenched fists, and threats of physical violence.

Umpire Bruce Baxter was forced to step in between the two parties, before they continued their verbal battle off the field in front of spectators at the next drink's break.

Cotten has been charged on breaching two counts of the MCC Laws of Cricket including a level three breach of Rule 42.4.1 in that he threatened to assault a player.

Adamson has been charged with one count of breaching the code of conduct but was allowed to play in the major semi-final against Harwood at the weekend because the matter had yet to be heard.

The judiciary hearing is set for 7pm on Monday at the GDSC.