Playhouse to share some rare Irish Sun

THE Pelican Playhouse is wasting no time in getting back to its live performances in 2019, kicking off on January 6 with a very rare appearance by touring Irish group Sun Collective.

A collaborative ensemble of Ireland's finest classical and jazz musicians, Sun Collective, led by Dublin-born songwriter and composer Caimin Gilmore, are in Australia to make their debut at the famous Woodford Folk Festival but will perform three side shows while in the country.

Beside the obligatory Sydney and Melbourne gig, South Grafton scored the only other show outside the legendary Sunshine Coast festival so take advantage of this stellar opportunity.

Sun Collective performs a distinctive brand of contemporary folk music alongside traditional Irish and Australian songs.

They released their debut album in 2017 to critical acclaim and subsequently supported Lisa Hannigan on a run of Irish shows.

Most recently, they collaborated and performed at the P-E-O-P-L-E Festival in the Funkhaus Berlin, Another Love Story Festival and the Kilkenny Arts Festival.

Sun Collective's music forms part of a contemporary narrative of Irish identity, reflecting the lived experiences of the group's members as part of Ireland's latest generation of emigrants and exiles - the young people who left in search of work after the 2008 financial crisis.

Drawing on these themes of loss, their music reveals an evolving culture deeply influenced by its rich traditions.