A South Grafton man has pleaded not guilty to the stabbing murder of an Eatonsville man following an alleged argument earlier this year.
Crime

Plea entered over South Grafton stabbing murder

Jarrard Potter
by
7th Nov 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTH Grafton man has entered a plea to a murder charge over an alleged stabbing death in South Grafton earlier this year.

Justin Shawn John Smith, 34, pleaded not guilty to murder in Grafton Local Court this week.

Prosecutors withdrew a charge of wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged that about 3.40am on Saturday January 5 this year, an argument broke out between Mr Smith and a 28-year-old from Eatonsville at a home on Gardenia Way.

Mr Smith is accused of stabbing the victim twice in the abdomen, who died in hospital the following day.

In Grafton Local Court on Tuesday Mr Smith made no application for bail, and the matter was adjourned to Sydney Supreme Court on December 6 for a date to be set for the trial.

clarence crime grafton court grafton local court stabbing murder
Grafton Daily Examiner

