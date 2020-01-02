Plea for farmers may not have intended outcome

A PLEA for assistance on behalf of farmers at the final council meeting in 2019 may prove fruitless.

A notice of motion moved by Cr Debrah Novak called on the NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall to declare an Agricultural Natural Disaster.

The motion also called on Federal Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie to include the Clarence Valley in the Drought Community Support Initiative, unlocking a potential one-off $3000 payment to primary producers.

Council documents stated the notice of motion sought "urgent assistance" to help the community recover from the "catastrophic fires" and compounding effects of the drought.

Despite agreeing with the intentions, there was concern from some councillors over the how they could be achieved in the motion.

But Cr Novak said "there was no harm in being on the front foot" to ensure the Clarence Valley was heard and to demonstrate it mattered.

Despite the intentions of councillors, it is unclear whether farmers in the Clarence Valley will be better off, with a spokesperson from Department of Primary Industries indicating there was support already available through the Rural Assistance Authority.

"Clarence Valley has been declared a natural disaster by the Office of Emergency Management for fires since 18 July, 2019.

"This declaration still stands and has triggered all assistance measures available, including concessional loans as well as disaster recovery grants of up to $15,000 for eligible primary producers, small businesses and not-for-profits."

While the neighbouring LGAs of Tenterfield, Kyogle and Armidale were eligible for the Drought Community Support Initiative payment, the Clarence Valley had yet to be considered.

LGAs are selected based on the level of need by assessing the overall economic impact of the drought.

This is determined using rainfall deficiency data from the Bureau of Meteorology and population and industry data showing a region's reliance on agriculture.

"In consultation with the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources may consider expanding the program to reach more Local Government Areas," the website states.