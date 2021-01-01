Menu
Japanese national Taiki Kano was found deceased in a dam south of Ballina on November 25, 2020.
News

Plea from Japan: “What happened to Taiki?”

Javier Encalada
1st Jan 2021 12:00 AM
The family of a Japanese man found dead south of Ballina has appealed to the local community for answers on the circumstances of the young surfer's death.

The body of Taiki Kano, 25, was found at a dam in Coolgardie, south of Ballina, on November 26, 2020.

Although police treated the death as 'not suspicious', the man's family wants to find out where Mr Kano was in the hours prior to his body being discovered, his brother Genta Kano said.

"What happened to Taki? We want to know what he was doing from 9am to 4pm on November 25," Mr Kano said from Japan.

The grieving brother made a call to anyone who may have seen Taiki on that day to report the information to NSW Police.

 

Mr Kano said his brother was living in the Coffs area and had travelled to Coolgardie to visit the area.

"He was in Australia on a working holiday for two years," he said.

"He wasn't talkative, but he was a laid back person who often made jokes.

"He loved animals and loved to watch the sunset (in Australia)."

According to police, officers from Richmond Police District searched for the man after his car was found abandoned on a property on Coolgardie Road, at Coolgardie, 20km south of Ballina, on November 25.

Searchers found the man's body in the dam the following day.

He was seen in the Arrawarra area the day before his passing, according to his brother.

A police report is being prepared for the Coroner.

 

