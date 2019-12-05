Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People with disabilities say they simply want the same rights and choices as anyone else in the community.
People with disabilities say they simply want the same rights and choices as anyone else in the community.
Health

Plea to help people in disability homes

by Megan Neil
5th Dec 2019 9:45 PM

Colin Hiscoe has a simple request for the disability royal commission - please help.

Mr Hiscoe has begged the royal commission to help the people stuck with no voice and little options in disability group homes.

The self-advocate thinks the commission needs to get into the group homes, where as many as 17,000 Australians live.

"Please. Please help and support us," he said.

"I beg of you, please don't forget them."

Royal commission chair Ronald Sackville QC promised: "We won't and we will do our best."

Mr Hiscoe wants people with disability to have the same rights and choices as anyone else.

"When is it going to end, that people with a disability have the same basic human rights as anybody else in this community?"

George Taleporos wants the same thing.

"We just want what everyone else wants," Dr Taleporos, the policy manager for advocacy group Summer Foundation, said.

"We want an education. We want jobs. We want friends. We want relationships.

"It's not that special.

"But we can't do that if we're forced to live where we don't want to live."

Advocate Sarah Forbes fears people will be stuck in group homes - that typically house four-to-six people with disabilities - for another 30 years.

"There's a lot of advocates and families, and particularly people with intellectual disability, who are desperate for something better, something ordinary. A house just like anyone else," she told the Melbourne hearing on Thursday.

"At the moment, their options are more of the same or something that is basically the same thing but it has much nicer paint on the walls than the ones we had five years ago."

Ms Forbes said one man lived in 30 group homes before he finally found a place of his own, with a lot of family, advocacy and legal support.

She said one man spent six months physically restrained to a hospital bed because he did not have anywhere to go, while others were stuck in prison waiting for housing.

colin hiscoe disability royal commission people with a disability

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPENING: Get ready to drive on new Harwood bridge

        premium_icon OPENING: Get ready to drive on new Harwood bridge

        News With lanes being diverted in the middle of the night, some early morning drivers will be among the first to take the new crossing at Harwood

        VALE: Yaegl elder remembered by community

        premium_icon VALE: Yaegl elder remembered by community

        People and Places Aunty Judy Breckenridge was farewelled by hundreds yesterday.

        Mother tells of ordeal after dog mauls daughter at Harwood

        premium_icon Mother tells of ordeal after dog mauls daughter at Harwood

        News Warwick high school teacher’s daughter tells of Harwood dog attack

        Troy Cassar Daley's 12-month plan to help bushfire victims

        premium_icon Troy Cassar Daley's 12-month plan to help bushfire victims

        News Country hero turns to other talent to help raise money for appeal