GoT star Sophie Turner’s fury over racist photo
SOPHIE Turner has hit back after discovering her photo was being used to promote a pro-white message on Twitter.
An image of the Game of Thrones star was tweeted by alt-right account @Identitarian9 alongside the message: "White people have the right to exist as white people. Be white."
But Turner was less than impressed by the photo and its accompanying text, tweeting back: "Please don't use my image for this."
Turner has previously taken a swipe at Donald Trump's icy relationship with wife Melania on Twitter and in 2016 defended Emma Watson's HeForShe campaign.
It's not the first time an image of a celebrity has been used online without their knowledge to promote a political message.
During the 2016 US election, a photo of a bloodied blond woman was circulated on Facebook and Twitter, with users claiming she had been beaten up by liberals.
But the image was actually a photo of Australian actor Samara Weaving covered in fake blood on the set of Ash vs Evil Dead.
"I'm not American. I can't vote in your country. This is so stupid ... get rid of this please!" Samara tweeted in response.