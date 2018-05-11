GoT star Sophie Turner’s fury over racist photo

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in New York earlier this month. Picture: Mega Sophie Turner Makes BIZARRE Statement About Fiancé Joe Jonas

SOPHIE Turner has hit back after discovering her photo was being used to promote a pro-white message on Twitter.

An image of the Game of Thrones star was tweeted by alt-right account @Identitarian9 alongside the message: "White people have the right to exist as white people. Be white."

But Turner was less than impressed by the photo and its accompanying text, tweeting back: "Please don't use my image for this."

Turner was enraged to find her image being used by white supremacists promoting racist messages. Facebook

Turner has previously taken a swipe at Donald Trump's icy relationship with wife Melania on Twitter and in 2016 defended Emma Watson's HeForShe campaign.

It's not the first time an image of a celebrity has been used online without their knowledge to promote a political message.

During the 2016 US election, a photo of a bloodied blond woman was circulated on Facebook and Twitter, with users claiming she had been beaten up by liberals.

But the image was actually a photo of Australian actor Samara Weaving covered in fake blood on the set of Ash vs Evil Dead.

"I'm not American. I can't vote in your country. This is so stupid ... get rid of this please!" Samara tweeted in response.