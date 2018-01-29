'Please find him': heart-breaking plea to find missing man

A BRISBANE woman has made a heart-breaking plea for public help to locate her brother, missing from Byron Bay since Boxing Day.

Jennifer Sheppherd, 41, said she held grave fears for Ben Shepherd, 38, last seen on Christmas Day, when she dropped him at his home.

Ms Sheppherd said it was completely out of character for the pensioner, who suffers emphysema, to stop using social media and to turn off his phone.

"I dropped him off at home and the next day his phone was not answering. and he hasn't been seen by his neighbours since Boxing Day," she said.

"He wakes up very early in morning and coughs for hours, especially if it gets real hot, I'm worried for him.

"He does need help."

Ms Sheppherd said the siblings had been going through a difficult time, still reeling from death of their mother in 2011 from lung cancer.

"He was doing quite badly over Christmas, we all were," she said.

"I just want to know if he's okay and I want him to know that he has someone who is looking for him."

Ms Sheppherd reported her brother missing to police two weeks ago.

"They say his accounts are active in NSW but they can't say in which cares, for privacy reasons, which is pretty hard because both our parents have passed away and I his only next of kin," she said.

"If I could see what the transactions are I can figure out if it's actually him using his bank cards and they're not stolen.

"I love him and I want to make contact with him urgently."