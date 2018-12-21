Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOFUNDME: A Gofundme campaign has been launched for Lennox Head man Mick Murphy who was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with severe head injuries and he remains in a critical condition.
GOFUNDME: A Gofundme campaign has been launched for Lennox Head man Mick Murphy who was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with severe head injuries and he remains in a critical condition. Supplied
News

'Please help this beautiful family': Dad still critical

Alison Paterson
by
21st Dec 2018 9:55 AM | Updated: 1:25 PM

A LENNOX Head man who was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with severe head injuries remains in a critical condition.

Mick Murphy was found unconscious on the road around 1.45am on Thursday.

On Friday morning a Gold Coast University Hospital representative said Mr Murphy's condition had not changed.

"He is still listed as being in a critical condition," she said.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up by family friend Brie Ledingham.

Ms Ledinham's post reads: "Mick Murphy, a Lennox local, surfer, bricky, husband and father, was in a skateboarding accident, he was airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital in a critical condition.

"He has two beautiful daughters and a loving wife please help this beautiful family."

As of 10am, 41 people had raised $3,740 of the $20,000 goal in the past 11 hours.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Rob Hindle said an off-duty police officer urged people to take extra care over the festive season.

editors picks gofundme campaign gold coast university hospital lennox head northern rivers community skateboard westpace life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Cangai mine exploration suspended

    premium_icon Cangai mine exploration suspended

    News Regulators will allege Castillo Copper are not compliant with some environmental controls

    • 21st Dec 2018 11:57 AM
    It's time for me to say goodbye

    It's time for me to say goodbye

    Opinion Caitlan Charles says goodbye

    'Mini tornado' hits the Valley

    'Mini tornado' hits the Valley

    Weather Some residents still without power

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The fall of Flanagan

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The fall of Flanagan

    Rugby League DOES the NRL's punishment of Shane Flanagan fit the crime?

    Local Partners