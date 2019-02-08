Pledge for new look Grafton CBD

IN A boost for the businesses of central Grafton, Labor's state candidate for Clarence, Trent Gilbert, has announced a $500,000 upgrade to the town centre and riverfront.

A significant part of the funding would be allocated to Memorial Park for the building of new toilet facilities and upgrading of shelters and gardens close to the waterfront, if Labor is elected next month.

Administered in conjunction with Clarence Valley Council, the grant was identified by Mr Gilbert as being an important part of a larger revitalisation strategy.

"You don't need to spend too much time speaking to people in Grafton to realise the river and some of the public spaces do require a little bit of investment,” he said.

"I think it is particularly important given the upcoming challenge when the highway moves so far away from Grafton.

"The tourist dollar is going to be particularly important once that highway moves and we need to really start thinking about ways to attract people into town.”

The importance of investing in the riverfront was echoed by Clarence Council general manager Ashley Lindsay.

"There will definitely be an impact, but I think it will be positive,” Mr Lindsay said.

"The idea for us is to try and get those people that come down to Yamba to come up to Grafton and the hinterland and see that this river is just amazing.

The shadow minister for regional development, David Harris, also stressed the importance of the funding

"This package will deliver a real boost to the local economy. It'll mean local construction jobs and a more opportunities for local businesses,” he said.

The funding would come from Labor's Regional Jobs Fund. It was created from proceeds of the sale of the Snowy River Hydro Scheme to the federal government.