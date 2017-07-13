Plenty in the legs of Supply and Demand

GRAFTON CUP: Supply And Demand might have been out on his legs but still possessed enough fortitude to win yesterday's $160,000 McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup (2350m).

The four-year-old gelding son of Sebring saluted for the fourth time in succession when he outstayed his opposition to beat Get On The Grange by a short neck with Montauk another length and a quarter away third.

Josh Parr was on emotional young jockey after partnering the gelding to a seventh career win in the feature race of the July Racing Carnival.

It was a special connection for Parr after his grandfather shared a long-term love affair with the July Racing Carnival which had him in the car every winter.

"My grandfather used to drive from Gosford to Grafton every year. Going 70km an hour, it would have taken him days, but he was here every carnival," he said.

"Unfortunately we lost him when I started my career as a jockey, but I might have had a bit of extra help out there on the track.

"(The Grafton Cup) is a time-honoured race and it is a fantastic community here. They put on a great race carnival every year but for whatever reason I just haven't been able to get here; I haven't had a horse to bring me here.

"But this year, when I won on this bloke (in the Caloundra Cup) I thought 'here we go this is my chance'. I am really really pleased to come here, and then win it."

Parr said the horse travelled twice as well in the Caloundra Cup after he began to fall over in the home straight yesterday.

"Today he didn't travel from the 700m to the top of the straight. He was out on his legs. Toughness got him home in the end."

While it was a fourth Grafton Cup victory for the 'Queen of Australian Racing' Gai Waterhouse, it was her first alongside training partner Adrian Bott.

Waterhouse won the Cup with Rocking On (2006), Queenstown (2014) and Bonfire (2015).

Neither Waterhouse or Bott were on hand yesterday with stable representative Neil Paine in charge.

He said a lot of the credit has to go to Adrian Bott with Gai Waterhouse away on holidays but in constant contact.

"Adrian deserves a lot of the credit because he planned this horse's races," Paine said.

"While Gai has been away he's put him through his paces. He had to work to get across and was going up three kilograms too.

"He had 58.5kg today too so that was a real good effort. There was always a query whether he'd stay but he showed that at Caloundra and topped it off today."