Plenty of action as students go for old-time scripts

Rathgar Lodge resident Pat Warren has Ulmarra Yr5/6 students Emmitt Okkonen, Molly Dick and Flynn Lovrekovic enthralled with her stories from the past.

Rathgar Lodge resident Pat Warren has Ulmarra Yr5/6 students Emmitt Okkonen, Molly Dick and Flynn Lovrekovic enthralled with her stories from the past. Tim Howard

A RESIDENT of Ulmarra's Rathgar Lodge has a movie in them and the students of the local primary school are determined to find it and put it on screen.

Yesterday the Year 6 students at Ulmarra Public School made the walk to the lodge, pens and notebooks ready, ready to hear stories about a time that seems almost like a foreign country to people born in the 21st century.

Class teacher Jye Reardon said the visit was part of a cine-literacy project for the year that would culminate in the production of a movie based on one of the stories lodge residents told them.

"The kids have been so excited about this,” he said. "They love coming here and they've got some great questions to ask.”

SCREEN TEST: Students from Ulmarra Primary School visited residents of Rathgar Lodge to listen to their stories for a school project. They want to develop one of the residents' stories into a cine-history movie. Tim Howard+

Rathgar's activities coordinator, Kay Bruchert, said the residents also love the experience.

"They come to life when the children visit,” she said.

"They come at least once a term and they look forward to it all the time.”

The stories the children hear about a time before mobile phones and computer games have given them an insight into a simpler time.

"Back then you would have to use things you found in the backyard to play with,” said school vice captain Amali Rainbow.

"You would have to talk to people face to face instead of on Messenger,” said school captain Sophie Watts.

"I think that would make things a lot more interesting.” - Tim Howard