Plenty of Easter holiday fun still to be had

WONDER BUILDERS: Daniel Lavender, Hugh Scott and Bethany Rigby were the top three builders in their heat at the Great LEGO Challenge.

WITH a week left to go for this year's Easter school holidays, time is ticking fast to take part in school holiday activities across the Clarence Valley.

At Grafton Shoppingworld this week Northcoast Productions will be hosting their Great LEGO Challenge, with boys and girls from seven to fourteen invited to let their imagination run wild.

Manager Donna Griffiths said four heats will run from today to Friday, with finals to be held on Saturday.

"It's only limited to their own imaginations, and we see some amazing creations,” she said.

"Everyone has 20 minutes to build whatever they can think of, and there's some major LEGO prizes up for grabs. The two age groups are three to seven and eight to fourteen, and first and second in the heats makes it through to the final on Saturday.

"Each day is a new day so there's plenty of chances to make it to the grand final build-off, and everybody gets to have a great time.”

In Clarence Valley Libraries, storytime will be held at Yamba Library on April 25 and Grafton Library tomorrow at 10.30am, and is a unique opportunity for both adults and children to focus on books, stories, rhymes and the occasional craft.

Both Yamba Cinema and Saraton Theatre in Grafton will be showing a host of movies for the kids, such as Smurfs 3 and The LEGO Batman Movie.

At the Grafton Regional Gallery throughout the school holidays kids can make their own floral art with the Beautiful Flowers exhibition as inspiration or test their skills in the Behind the Lines card game developed by political cartoonist Christoper Downes.

Popular attractions with the kids such as the Jungle Gym, Grafton Bowling Alley and Yamba Bowling Club with their mini golf, bowling alleys and climbing wall will be open for the next week as well.