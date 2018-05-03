Plenty of goals, but just a draw for Tigers

ON THE BALL: Premier League derby between Grafton United and Westlawn Tigers at Junction Hill.

FOOTBALL: Westlawn Tigers coach Matt Cheney said while he wasn't disappointed with a 4-4 draw in last week's local derby against Grafton United, he was concerned about the defence.

"Any game where you score four goals you tend to think you're going to win,” he said.

"But to concede four goals, I'd like to think we could be a bit tidier in the back.”

Cheney was unavailable for the game, which turned into a tightly fought arm-wrestle, with action being played to end-to-end.

For the Tigers, their speed on the counter was a catalyst for many of their attacking raids.

"We've been to trying to get our guys into an aggressive mindset. In the last few years, we've been a bit conservative and we want to try and get forward more, which is what I've been impressed with,” he said.

"We're in the game longer, we've got control of the ball and the guys are really enjoying, getting forward and scoring goals.”

This week, they will again have to lift their game for their long-term traditional rivals, the Maclean Bobcats, and while Cheney would return, they will lose their other central defender.

"They've been playing good football, but not really getting the results, they played really well against Boambee and only lost by a goal,” Cheney said.

"They've had the wood over us, and really dominated us for the last couple of years, and they've been in the competition for longer, so for us it's probably more of a traditional rivalry.”

"We will have to play well... we are a young squad but we're hoping to put in more of a showing.”

The Maclean Bobcats again didn't reap the rewards of sustained pressure in their match against Coffs Coast Tigers, going down 2-0.

The Bobcats had their chances in the match, but a number of crucial shots, including a penalty were saved, leaving the Maclean side with little to show from promising early season form.