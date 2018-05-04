Plenty of love for Jess's Eurovision bid

A PORTUGAL-bound Myf Warhurst reckons Australia has a real shot at the Eurovision crown this year. Speaking to Play before jetting off to this year's host city Lisbon, Warhurst believes all the stars are aligning for Jessica Mauboy.

The Idol graduate represents Australia in an official capacity this year, after paving the way for our inclusion in the long-running song contest as a special interval performer at the 2014 event.

"I love Jess's song; it's such a banger," Warhurst says of We Got Love.

"Jess is such a professional and she's got such a great voice. She's so fun too. That will count for a lot. She knows what she's up against and she'll bring that experience to the room and the world."

It may only have a cult following here in Australia, but Eurovision is one of the biggest events of the year for Europeans. Last year's contest was seen by more than 180 milllion viewers.

Mauboy's performance is scheduled in the middle of the second semi-final and Warhurst believes it's a great draw.

"We've got a really good spot," she says. "Where you're placed is very important... people need that boost about halfway through.

"I've already put my demands in for Jess - pyrotechnics, wind machines, shirtless drummers, I want absolutely everything (laughs)."

After a whirlwind debut as SBS's Eurovision co-hosts last year, which included a massive technical glitch during the first live broadcast, Warhurst and Joel Creasey are feeling much more settled in their sophomore year in the commentary box.

"We know what we're in for properly this time and there's a comfort in that," she says.

"Joel and I have to remind ourselves the viewers are seeing it for the first time, whereas we've seen the rehearsals. You have to remind yourself it's the first time people are seeing a man standing on a ladder wearing a horse's head. We think it's normal after seeing it five times."

Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey will be hosting and commentating the SBS Eurovision coverage in Portugal which kicks off on May 19. Picture: Ian Currie

Warhurst says there's no way to predict a winner until grand final night.

"Last year Italy was the favourite, but with Eurovision it's about what the world needs right now," she says. "No one could have picked a guy singing a really simple song quietly (Portugal's Salvador Sobral) would have won it, but last year the world was so confusing and everyone decided we needed this. I love that about Eurovision.

"Jess's song is so happy and joyful, and it says a bit about where we're at in Australia at the moment. It's not a political song; it's about love and overcoming obstacles. We passed the same-sex marriage bill last year and I think there's that desire for optimism. That's the point of Eurovision - it's the greatest distraction on earth."

The Eurovision semi-finals air Wednesday, May 9 and Friday, May 11 at 5am and 7.30pm on SBS. The grand final airs on Sunday, May 13 at 5am and 7.30pm.