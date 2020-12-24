Plenty of prawns on offer as popular seafood gets snapped up

Naeco Blue operator Adam Hambly started work at midnight tonight, and said he and his staff won't stop until well into the night.

With people from across the Clarence ready to forgo, or even supplement a hot roast with lots of seafood, the shop will have its busiest day of the year.

And the good news? Despite what you've heard, there's plenty of prawns.

"Today I've got about 2000kg put aside, and it won't be a stretch to move them," Mr Hambly said.

"It is totally amazing - I've allowed 30 per cent extra stock this year, and we'll well and truly get through it."

Mr Hambly said there had been a bit of negativity in reports up and down the east coast about recent weather affecting the supply for the holiday, but he said there was plenty for everyone.

"We've had a lot of product in the last few days … a lot of good local prawns it's all come together," he said.

"And the mind blowing thing we've had has been the lobsters - the West Australian ones - by the time we finish we'll probably be in the vicinity of 1500 individual lobsters.

"There's been a lot of publicity, and it's great and people are thinking 'hey we can afford this, and there's plenty of it'."

Nathan and Adam Hambly (front) hold some a mackeral with Sharyn Fallon, Colin Hambly and Linda Not (rear) at Naeco Blue - winner of best fish and chips in Facebook poll.

Mr Hambly said at their other busy time of year Easter, they sold more fresh fish, and Christmas was more about crustaceans.

"It's less effort than a roast," he said.

Naeco Blue is open until 5pm today.