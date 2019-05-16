Plenty of Thrillseekers at SOULful

FM 103.1 is presenting a country music feast for the Clarence Valley community on Saturday night when SOULful 2019 showcases the incredible Fanny Lumsden and the Thrillseekers.

Lumsden is a two-time Golden Guitar winner, in 2017 for New Talent of the Year and in 2019 for the CMC Video Clip of the Year.

Raised in western NSW, Lumsden is a "breath of fresh country air” according to Rolling Stone magazine and has hit new heights with her second album Real Class Act released on her own label Red Dirt Road Records.

No stranger to the road, Lumsden and husband, band mate and business partner, Dan Stanley Freeman, have traversed more than 150,000 km over the past 18 months in their little caravan, playing shows all over the country.

Along with their band, The Thrillseekers, they have just wrapped up their sixth annual Country Halls Tour, which sold out throughout regional and remote Australia, raising funds for the halls as they went.

President of FM 103.1 Ken Tucker said Lumsden was a great act to see live in concert.

"I saw her when she was support for Troy Cassar-Daley. Her style and engagement with the audience is impressive. I don't think anyone who enjoys country music should miss this weekend's SOULful concert”.

Joining Lumsden as support act is much-loved local duo Double Trouble.

John Warren and Peter Johnston are regulars at the Country Muster in Calliope.

Warren plays acoustic and electric guitar and vocals, while Johnston plays bass guitar and vocals, their vocal harmonies bringing their sound all together.

Double Trouble have provided the "Jordanaires” backing vocals for Marie Hodson's Patsy Cline Tribute Show in the Capitol Theatre at Tamworth and were the support act for international artist Charlie Landsborough as part of his final Australian tour last year.

Don't miss this exciting opportunity to see country music's contemporary leading lady Fanny Lumsden and her band the Thrillseekers at the South Grafton High School Hall on Saturday night, 7pm. Tickets $20 (adult) and $50 (family) at trybooking.com .au/BAZUE or from Buckley's Music Group (next to the Saraton) or from FM 103.1, 91 Fitzroy St. Remaining tickets will only be available at the door if not sold out prior.