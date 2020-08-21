Plenty on the line in AFL North Coast senior competition

Saints and Breakers will face off against each other in the second local derby of the AFL North Coast 2020 season.

AUSSIE RULES: The second local derby of the season looms large on the calendar, while Woolgoolga is becoming a focal point for the competition as another Senior match is headed that way.

Sawtell Toormina Saints won the first derby of the season on home soil and will be hoping for a repeat performance when they make the short cross town trip on Saturday. Currently sitting in second place on the ladder, the Saints are coming off two challenging matches against Grafton that have produced a draw and a loss and will want to get back to winning ways to build momentum.

Last time the two clubs met the Coffs Harbour Breakers were yet to hit their stride but consecutive wins in the Grand Final rematch have buoyed confidence around the club. A win against the Saints would not only give them temporary bragging rights, but would also see them leapfrog their local rivals on the ladder.

Centennial Oval at Woolgoolga will host a second straight round of senior footy as Port Macquarie Magpies and Grafton Tigers have agreed to meet on neutral territory.

Port are in desperate need of a win to maintain contact with the other teams in the competition and will have to overcome the travel factor if they are to deliver. A loss on Saturday would see the Magpies enter the second half of the season with just one win to their names and, although this wouldn’t be the death knell for their Finals aspirations, it would leave them walking a tightrope for the remaining five rounds.

Grafton are in the opposite situation, flying high at the top of the ladder with three wins and a draw from five matches played. Already the club is experiencing its most successful season since 2014 but is focused on going even further and making sure that good start to the season translates into a very successful season.

Last time these teams met Port snuck away with a one point win against a somewhat under strength Tigers line-up. The Magpies can expect to face Grafton at full capacity and will know that if they don’t travel well their chances of winning against a premiership contender will be slim.

A local derby is also the order of the day in the women’s competition with the Coffs Harbour Breakers at home against Sawtell Toormina Saints.

Breakers were devastated to exit last year’s finals series with straight sets losses after finishing as minor premiers and have gone about repairing the hurt in the best possible way. Three matches played for three wins has the team not only on top of the ladder but also front runners for the flag.

Saints have had a challenging draw in recent weeks and are in need of a break to rest sore bodies and rejuvenate tired minds. That break comes in the next round so they will be looking for a big effort in this match to go into the bye with positive form to draw upon and build from through the second half of the season.