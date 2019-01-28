Plenty to do for Iluka's citizen of the year

Brian Thomas (centre) - Association of Iluka residents citizen of the year, with wife Margaret Thomas and daughter Judith Thomas.

Adam Hourigan

BRIAN THOMAS has always been a man of action, even when it came to the decision nearly 50 years ago to move to Iluka.

"When I retired from the army, my mother was down here trawling and I said that if I ever got married I'd come here and live forever,” he said.

And in those early years, if there was something to be done, there was a fair chance that Brian would be at the forefront.

Nothing has changed now, and it is his community work that led him to be named this years' Association of Iluka Residents Citizen of the Year, awarded on Australia Day.

"When we first got here, there was nothing here for the kids or anything, so me and a few others formed a committee and started a junior cricket team,” he said.

"Then there was no golf course, and a we together with the RED scheme at he time and formed the golf club.”

The list goes on, with Brian also one of the founding members of the local Rotary Club, and also got involved with the local RSL, of which is he still still president, secretary and welfare officer.

"It keeps you going,” he laughed. "But there is a lot of hours in the RSL.”

One of Brian's more recent involvements with his wife Margaret has been the RSL Day Club, which hosts more than 45 people each meeting and is in its tenth year of operation.

"I am busier now that I've retired... but I'd love to see some of the younger people step up to help out,” he said.

"And in everything I do, (Margaret) is always right there beside me. I couldn't do it without her.”