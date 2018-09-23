Plugged in to the Clarence community

Jarrad Hearfield and Mitch Lollback from Advanced Electrica and Data Grafton - winners of Dex Facebook poll for best electricians.

Jarrad Hearfield and Mitch Lollback from Advanced Electrica and Data Grafton - winners of Dex Facebook poll for best electricians. Adam Hourigan

WHEN it comes to electricians, finding the right one is important. Very important.

That's why we could think of no one better to recommend the best sparky in the Clarence Valley than our readers. And we weren't surprised when we got more than 160 comments and nominations on our Facebook poll.

Over 20 businesses and individuals got a mention in the vote, but there was no overlooking Advanced Electrical and Data with the most mentions and likes.

When we rang Jarrad Hearfield with the results, he was pleasantly surprised with the news.

"It's awesome,” he said.

"It's good that people notice we try and do the right thing toward them.”

So, what makes Jarrad's company popular in the Clarence Valley?

"I think it has a lot to do with us trying to do the right job, to be honest and reliable,” he said.

"No one likes waiting around for a tradie when they're running late, so we're very mindful of giving clients a ring and giving them realistic times.”

Perhaps it also could be the wide variety of services?

"We cover all commercial and residential works, data cabling, fibre optics, phones, television systems to name a couple,” he said.

"We also offer an after hours service.”

While the company is barely 12 months old, Jarrad said he and Mitch his apprentice had been flat out from day one.

"Ever since we started everyone's just giving us a chance, giving us an opportunity to have a go,” he said.

"We didn't even get a chance to advertise, because people have found us through word of mouth.”

Coming in second place for the reader vote was Stuart Ware Electricial in South Grafton.

Penny Smith called him "The best sparky ever!”

In third place was Cangai Electrical, with Graeme Essex suggesting that they are "the best there is.”

Close behind is John Walters Electrical in fourth spot.

"John Walters electrical has done all the work for our house,” Shari Pitkin said.

"Highly recommend.”

And in fifth place, South Grafton's McGrath Electrical and Data.

What people have said about Advanced Electrical

Rod Hearfield: Advanced Electrical and data Jarrad the only one

Jessica Lee: Prompt polite service arrived when they said they would , timely replies to my messages and a job well done, went the extra mile and took time to get a cover for my car so it wasn't damaged while the worked above it can't recommend this company enough.

Advanced Electrical & Data

Ph: 0490 900 240