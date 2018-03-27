Plunge event salutes Hayley's inspiring 400km journey

CULTURAL FLOW: Fleur Yorston from Island Collective curated Alchemy of the River, inspired by Hayley Talbot's kayaking journey.

CULTURAL FLOW: Fleur Yorston from Island Collective curated Alchemy of the River, inspired by Hayley Talbot's kayaking journey.

A NEW Plunge festival event - Alchemy of the River - salutes the inspiring solo journey of Yamba's Hayley Talbot.

Hayley navigated and kayaked the 400km Clarence River course unsupported from source to mouth in 2017 motivating Island Collective's Fleur Yorston to pay tribute to the remarkable feat by inviting Clarence Valley artists to respond to the theme using their individual disciplines such as art, music, performance and film.

The responses were significant and includes the involvement of a long list of creatives including Emilia Lorena Ugarte, Zane Byrne, Kiya Saffigna, Matt Johnson, Fiona Boyes, Amanda Brightwell, Katie Marie Clarke, Elly Beamer, Greg Hodgson, John Howard, Hannah Mazza, Pete Popko, Mallika Van Pelt, Celeste Gomez, Fleur Yorston and Hayley Talbot herself.

"Hayley's journey inspires all of us through our daily association with our mighty Clarence River. I love how diverse our artists have approached this common theme,” Ms Yorston said.

Ms Yorston said Hayley would be at the opening night of Alchemy of the River to present a spoken word performance about her amazing journey.

"Her words will be accompanied by visual and sound effects carefully curated by locals Pete Popko and John Howland. It's a performance not to be missed.”

Alchemy of the River opens at 6pm this Saturday, March 31 at Island Collective, Yamba, with free nibbles and a pay bar available.