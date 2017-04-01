Plunge festival kicks off at the gallery

Greg Parish from the Museum of Australian Democracy at the official opening of the 2017 Plunge festival. Behind the Lines is now on at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

AFTER one of the most politically tumultuous years, internationally and nationally, some of the best political cartoons from Australia's best cartoonists have made their way to Grafton as part of Behind the Lines, a travelling exhibition from the Museum of Australian Democracy.

Greg Parish, from the museum, made his way to Grafton for the opening of the Plunge festival.

"This is an annual exhibition that we do at the Museum of Australian Democracy at the Old Parliament House in Canberra,” Mr Parish said.

"What we're interested in is like a year in review of federal and international politics but told through cartoon.

"Most cartoonist don't just work with political cartoons but for a lot of newspapers, that's a strong point of interest.

"What we find is with the show, there are over 30 cartoonists who feature in the show, and then they concentrate on a whole range of themes and we look at the works and we look at the works that specifically relate to political contexts and events.”

Mr Parish wasn't able to name a favourite, but he did say David Pope's Post Election Line Up was one he really enjoyed.

"He's a Canberra based political cartoonist and this is his reflection on the 2016 election result, looking at all the tactics from the different parties or what he is calling the scare campains,” Mr Parish said.

"It does seem to really sum up that vibe as to how people were feeling at the end of the election - a little bit confused about the outcome and wondering how all of these varies parties and messages fared throughout the process.”

Post Election Line Up depicts some of Australia's major political players, in a police line up with the officer asking: "Can you pick out the scare campaign that robbed you sir?”

In Focus photo competition winners at the official opening of the 2017 Plunge festival. Caitlan Charles

In Focus photographers steal the show

SOME of the best artworks on show at the Grafton Regional Gallery for the launch of the Plunge Festival was the work of the In Focus photography competition winners.

With the theme Hidden Treasures, winners Freya McGrath, Steven Otton, Tetley Bryant, Annabel Green and Joy Hayman-Ward produced works portraying some of the best parts of the Clarence Valley.

Photographer and editor of The Daily Examiner, Adam Hourigan, who helped judge the 2017 In Focus photography competition said that each year the entries into the competition get better and better.

The In Focus winners works: Crabs on the Run, Washed Ashore Treasure, Just Kidding, Angel, and The Final Colour are all on show now at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

Along side the In Focus works, you can find exhibitions Behind The Lines, If These Walls Could Talk, Collection: Flowers III - Beautiful Flowers, DEX: Special Edition, Wall Art Installation: Kade Valja and Matthew Brydon and Copmanhurst Preschool on until May 6.