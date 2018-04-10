PLUNGE: Festival provides boosts for small business

CULTURE ON THE RISE: Solo paddler Hayley Talbot, of Wooloweyah, performing at Alchemy of the River.

CULTURE ON THE RISE: Solo paddler Hayley Talbot, of Wooloweyah, performing at Alchemy of the River. Clarence Valley Council

NOW in its sixth year, the Clarence Valley Plunge Arts and Culture Festival has matured into a major event that grows and supports local artists and their businesses.

This year Plunge has more than 150 events across the Clarence, including art exhibitions, festivals, performances, events, markets and 47 workshops - twice as many as last year.

Plunge co-ordinator Sarah Nash, of Clarence Valley Council, said the success of the festival was not just the number of events, but the number of people who have developed small businesses from their art talents.

SUCCESS: Kerrie Bowles from the Cowper Art Gallery and Studio. Clarence Valley Council

One such artist was Kerrie Bowles from Cowper Art Gallery and Studio. Her studio has participated in Plunge since 2016.

Mrs Bowles said Plunge offered great promotion for the gallery and studio that brought new audiences and money through the doors.

"It's great promotion right through Plunge and beyond,” Mrs Bowles said.

"The booklets are a fantastic resource that I keep and give to visitors.”

She said the Plunge Art Crawl, which takes art fans on a tour of galleries across the Clarence, was also fantastic for the gallery.

Another business that benefited from Plunge was Island Collective in Yamba.

The crowd at Island Collective's plunge event, Alchemy of the River. Clarence Valley Council

A record 300 people turned out for Island Collective's Plunge event, Alchemy of the River, featuring a spoken word performance by solo paddler Hayley Talbot.

Almost half of the art pieces in the exhibition that runs until April 13 have sold.

Island Collective owner Fleur Yorston said the marketing and exposure Plunge offered to arts and cultural projects in the region was invaluable.

"I think people are striving for more art and culture in this area,” Ms Yorston said.

"It was just amazing the response we had here.”

Plunge runs until April 30.