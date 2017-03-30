Plunge opening going ahead rain, hail or shine

Flickerfest is screening the Best of Australian shorts at the Saraton Theatre on Friday night.

DON'T let this latest dumping of rain dampen your spirits and stop you from joining in Friday night's official launch of the month-long Plunge Festival at the Grafton Regional Gallery.

The event, which also includes the opening of seven new exhibitions, will now be held in the drier expanse of the gallery's main gallery.

Eighty people have already booked in to this free community event which includes canapes, a pay bar and entertainment. Call the gallery on 66423 177 for catering purposes.

While you are on a Friday night roll pop down to the also weather-proof Saraton Theatre after the opneing and enjoy this year's Flickerfest Short Film Festival where you can catch a selection of the best and latest Australia releases for the price of a feature film.

If you are aged 12-25 and in Yamba drop into the cinema on Friday 8.15pm and enjoy a free screening of the new feature film Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson as part of the National Youth Week celebrations.